Stock Market Recap: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) Concludes at 28.07, a -1.92 Surge/Decline

After finishing at $28.62 in the prior trading day, Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) closed at $28.07, down -1.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.81.

On March 25, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38. On October 01, 2024, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on October 01, 2024, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’24 when Ford Brian R. sold 2,000 shares for $26.74 per share. The transaction valued at 53,486 led to the insider holds 8,153 shares of the business.

Ford Brian R. bought 1,000 shares of CWEN for $27,795 on Dec 11 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWEN now has a Market Capitalization of 5567824896 and an Enterprise Value of 16134823936. As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.267 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.222.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWEN is 0.89, which has changed by -0.04197955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $33.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 927.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 886640 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.85M. Insiders hold about 30.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.25% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of 1756425600 were 3672971 with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 1753920000 on 3679972. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3672971 and a Short% of Float of 6.4.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CWEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.711, compared to 1.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.059783366. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.94.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $427.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $461M to a low estimate of $406.29M. As of the current estimate, Clearway Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $486MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $324.16M. There is a high estimate of $354M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.45B.

