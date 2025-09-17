Stock Market Recap: CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Concludes at 38.52, a -2.23 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $39.4 in the prior trading day, CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) closed at $38.52, down -2.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. CNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 23, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On April 16, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $29. Evercore ISI Downgraded its In-line to Underperform on January 04, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 13 ’25 when DeToro Karen J. sold 9,920 shares for $37.96 per share. The transaction valued at 376,551 led to the insider holds 57,592 shares of the business.

DeToro Karen J. sold 9,228 shares of CNO for $349,262 on Aug 15 ’25. The President, Worksite Division now owns 41,855 shares after completing the transaction at $37.85 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, DeToro Karen J., who serves as the President, Worksite Division of the company, sold 6,509 shares for $37.98 each. As a result, the insider received 247,204 and left with 51,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNO now has a Market Capitalization of 3733817088 and an Enterprise Value of 6788718080. As of this moment, CNO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.549 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.347.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNO is 0.92, which has changed by 0.10721469 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNO has reached a high of $43.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.24%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 736.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 688150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.15M. Insiders hold about 2.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CNO as of 1756425600 were 1484934 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1753920000 on 1678685. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1484934 and a Short% of Float of 2.29.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.65, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016497461. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $975.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $994.7M to a low estimate of $956M. As of the current estimate, CNO Financial Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.13BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $981M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.45BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.97B.