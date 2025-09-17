Stock Market Recap: Match Group Inc (MTCH) Concludes at 37.44, a -0.08 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $37.47 in the prior trading day, Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed at $37.44, down -0.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.16 million shares were traded. MTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.645 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Eigenmann Philip D sold 6,531 shares for $37.52 per share. The transaction valued at 245,024 led to the insider holds 23,240 shares of the business.

PHILIP EIGENMANN bought 6,531 shares of MTCH for $245,024 on Sep 03 ’25. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, MCDANIEL ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,423 shares for $37.58 each. As a result, the insider received 203,774 and left with 21,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 9008887808 and an Enterprise Value of 12183264256. As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.531 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTCH is 1.40, which has changed by 0.032542706 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $39.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3514370 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 241.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.53M. Insiders hold about 0.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.28% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of 1756425600 were 10004473 with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 1753920000 on 13636534. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10004473 and a Short% of Float of 4.82.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MTCH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.57, compared to 0.57 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015212169. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 9.40% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-07-01 when the company split stock in a 3502:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Match Group Inc (MTCH) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.0 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $912.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $918.14M to a low estimate of $871M. As of the current estimate, Match Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $895.48MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $882.28M. There is a high estimate of $892M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $858.9M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.52B.