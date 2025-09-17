Stock Market Recap: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Concludes at 3.92, a 0.26 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $3.91 in the prior trading day, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) closed at $3.92, up 0.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. NNOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NNOX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.03 and its Current Ratio is at 4.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on January 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 08, 2023, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.50. On January 05, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on January 05, 2023, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Daniel Ran bought 1,000 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 3,650 led to the insider holds 6,950 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNOX now has a Market Capitalization of 250643232 and an Enterprise Value of 206648304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.386 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.502.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NNOX is 1.90, which has changed by -0.37380195 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.56%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1011550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.42M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.69% stake in the company. Shares short for NNOX as of 1756425600 were 6788893 with a Short Ratio of 5.70, compared to 1753920000 on 6004209. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6788893 and a Short% of Float of 10.65.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $3.31M. As of the current estimate, Nano X Imaging Ltd’s year-ago sales were $3.03MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93M. There is a high estimate of $4.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.67M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.28MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.35M and the low estimate is $18.03M.