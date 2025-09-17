Stock Performance Spotlight: Carvana Co (CVNA) Ends the Day at $364.59, Down by -0.21

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Carvana Co’s stock clocked out at $364.59, down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $365.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.18 million shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $367.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $359.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 127.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.58 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.31.

On July 14, 2025, Gordon Haskett started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $329. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 25, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $260 to $280.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when GARCIA ERNEST C. III sold 3,940 shares for $363.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,431,549 led to the insider holds 441,440 shares of the business.

GARCIA ERNEST C. III sold 6,060 shares of CVNA for $2,154,030 on Sep 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 443,410 shares after completing the transaction at $355.45 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, GARCIA ERNEST C. III, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $356.66 each. As a result, the insider received 3,566,633 and left with 446,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVNA now has a Market Capitalization of 42637705216 and an Enterprise Value of 54587863040. As of this moment, Carvana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 56.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.354 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.496.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVNA is 3.57, which has changed by 1.2557075 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $413.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.28%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVNA traded 2.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2105020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.68M. Insiders hold about 6.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CVNA as of 1756425600 were 13725425 with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 1753920000 on 12698721. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13725425 and a Short% of Float of 11.3800004.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Carvana Co (CVNA) is currently in progress, with 12.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.79 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.32. EPS for the following year is $7.31, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $12.64 and $5.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $5.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4B to a low estimate of $4.75B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co’s year-ago sales were $3.65BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.79B. There is a high estimate of $5.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.33B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.67BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.89B and the low estimate is $20.5B.

