Stock Performance Spotlight: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Ends the Day at $58.46, Down by -2.60

As of close of business last night, Fidelity National Financial Inc’s stock clocked out at $58.46, down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $60.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. FNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.485 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Rood John D bought 18,589 shares for $55.64 per share.

Rood John D sold 10,000 shares of FNF for $539,552 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 230,569 shares after completing the transaction at $53.96 per share. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Rood John D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $53.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNF now has a Market Capitalization of 15884926976 and an Enterprise Value of 17239900160. As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.264 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FNF is 1.07, which has changed by -0.04148221 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FNF has reached a high of $66.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FNF traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1124880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 272.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.62M. Insiders hold about 5.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.38% stake in the company. Shares short for FNF as of 1676419200 were 3960372 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1672358400 on 4124844. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3960372 and a Short% of Float of 1.76.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.98, FNF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03326613. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75. The current Payout Ratio is 41.70% for FNF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-12-01 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.06 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $6.55, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $6.66 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $3.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.65B to a low estimate of $3.46B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.6BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.66B. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.81B and the low estimate is $14.49B.