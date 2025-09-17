Stock Performance Spotlight: Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO) Ends the Day at $24.98, Down by -0.60

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR’s stock clocked out at $24.98, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $25.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. RTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RTO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTO now has a Market Capitalization of 12646799360 and an Enterprise Value of 67390558208. As of this moment, Rentokil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.178 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RTO is 0.96, which has changed by 0.03223145 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RTO has reached a high of $27.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.65%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RTO traded 805.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 535630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 503.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 502.79M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.79% stake in the company. Shares short for RTO as of 1756425600 were 3519637 with a Short Ratio of 4.37, compared to 1753920000 on 2237238. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3519637 and a Short% of Float of 0.72000003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.088, RTO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0035017908. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 66.16% for RTO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-11-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.44BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.8B and the low estimate is $5.27B.