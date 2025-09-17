Stock Performance Spotlight: Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Ends the Day at $35.42, Up by 0.77

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Royalty Pharma plc’s stock clocked out at $35.42, up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $35.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.0 million shares were traded. RPRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RPRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.26 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 16, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Norden Gregory sold 33,500 shares for $36.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,213,749 led to the insider holds 194,848 shares of the business.

Norden Gregory bought 33,500 shares of RPRX for $1,213,747 on Aug 11 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPRX now has a Market Capitalization of 20656023552 and an Enterprise Value of 25845008384. As of this moment, Royalty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RPRX is 0.59, which has changed by 0.25558317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RPRX has reached a high of $38.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.48%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RPRX traded 3.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5137420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 432.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 340.69M. Insiders hold about 21.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.47% stake in the company. Shares short for RPRX as of 1756425600 were 16621712 with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 1753920000 on 15178413. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16621712 and a Short% of Float of 3.9100002000000003.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.86, RPRX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.87. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02446657. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.1.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.72 and $4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.48. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.74 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $756.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $803M to a low estimate of $723.11M. As of the current estimate, Royalty Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $735MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $798.56M. There is a high estimate of $840.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $777.49M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $3.2B.