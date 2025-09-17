Stock Performance Spotlight: Waste Management, Inc (WM) Ends the Day at $213.88, Down by -1.04

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Waste Management, Inc’s stock clocked out at $213.88, down -1.04% from its previous closing price of $216.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.12 million shares were traded. WM stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $213.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 177.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.51.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Stith Kimberly G. bought 100 shares for $225.19 per share.

Stith Kimberly G. sold 100 shares of WM for $22,520 on Sep 04 ’25. The SVP – Chief HR Officer now owns 4,089 shares after completing the transaction at $225.19 per share. On May 30 ’25, another insider, Carrasco Rafael, who serves as the SVP of Enterprise Strategy of the company, sold 1,941 shares for $240.00 each. As a result, the insider received 465,840 and left with 16,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WM now has a Market Capitalization of 86157287424 and an Enterprise Value of 109738344448. As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.582 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.639.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WM is 0.65, which has changed by 0.05944121 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WM has reached a high of $242.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $199.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.04%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WM traded 1.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1583310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 402.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 401.84M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.01% stake in the company. Shares short for WM as of 1756425600 were 4075105 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1753920000 on 3899314. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4075105 and a Short% of Float of 1.01.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.15, WM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014574561. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.82 and $7.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.58. EPS for the following year is $8.56, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $8.99 and $8.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $6.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.58B to a low estimate of $6.45B. As of the current estimate, Waste Management, Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.61BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.43B. There is a high estimate of $6.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.32B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.06BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.05B and the low estimate is $26.52B.