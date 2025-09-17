Stock Surge: Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD) Closes at $13.31, Marking a -0.30 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) closed at $13.31 down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $13.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. CGBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when Nestor John G. sold 13,238 shares for $13.49 per share. The transaction valued at 178,581 led to the insider holds 14,593 shares of the business.

Hennigan Thomas M bought 7,285 shares of CGBD for $100,169 on Aug 20 ’25. The CFO now owns 88,495 shares after completing the transaction at $13.75 per share. On Nov 22 ’24, another insider, Jenkins Mark David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,801 shares for $16.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,819 and bolstered with 98,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGBD now has a Market Capitalization of 970338944 and an Enterprise Value of 2250431744. As of this moment, Carlyle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CGBD is 0.93, which has changed by -0.23855835 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CGBD has reached a high of $18.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CGBD has traded an average of 441.54K shares per day and 438090 over the past ten days. A total of 72.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.36M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CGBD as of 1756425600 were 394589 with a Short Ratio of 0.89, compared to 1753920000 on 580895. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 394589 and a Short% of Float of 0.54.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CGBD is 1.65, from 1.6 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11985019. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.75.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (CGBD) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $69.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $70.42M to a low estimate of $69.05M. As of the current estimate, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc’s year-ago sales were $55.97MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.84M. There is a high estimate of $72.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $262.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $232.59MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $279M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.69M and the low estimate is $275.7M.