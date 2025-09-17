Stock Surge: Commerce Bancshares, Inc (CBSH) Closes at $58.61, Marking a -0.69 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Commerce Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH) closed at $58.61 down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $59.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. CBSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Commerce Bancshares, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Kellerhals Patricia R bought 4,000 shares for $63.00 per share.

Kellerhals Patricia R sold 1,000 shares of CBSH for $65,620 on May 13 ’25. The Senior Vice President now owns 17,688 shares after completing the transaction at $65.62 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Kellerhals Patricia R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $65.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBSH now has a Market Capitalization of 7809665536 and an Enterprise Value of 6358018560. As of this moment, Commerce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBSH is 0.59, which has changed by -0.013615966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBSH has reached a high of $72.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.05%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBSH has traded an average of 835.06K shares per day and 987050 over the past ten days. A total of 133.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.30M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.72% stake in the company. Shares short for CBSH as of 1756425600 were 4452960 with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 1753920000 on 4445857. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4452960 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CBSH is 1.07, from 1.065 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01804473. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 26.57% for CBSH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-12-03 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Commerce Bancshares, Inc (CBSH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $4.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $447.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $452M to a low estimate of $443M. As of the current estimate, Commerce Bancshares, Inc’s year-ago sales were $427.54MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.76M. There is a high estimate of $454M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $444.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.98B.