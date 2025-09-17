Stock Surge: Commerce Bancshares, Inc (CBSH) Closes at $58.61, Marking a -0.69 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Commerce Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: CBSH) closed at $58.61 down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $59.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. CBSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Commerce Bancshares, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when Kellerhals Patricia R bought 4,000 shares for $63.00 per share.

Kellerhals Patricia R sold 1,000 shares of CBSH for $65,620 on May 13 ’25. The Senior Vice President now owns 17,688 shares after completing the transaction at $65.62 per share. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Kellerhals Patricia R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $65.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBSH now has a Market Capitalization of 7809665536 and an Enterprise Value of 6358018560. As of this moment, Commerce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBSH is 0.59, which has changed by -0.013615966 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBSH has reached a high of $72.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.05%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBSH has traded an average of 835.06K shares per day and 987050 over the past ten days. A total of 133.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.30M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.72% stake in the company. Shares short for CBSH as of 1756425600 were 4452960 with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 1753920000 on 4445857. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4452960 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CBSH is 1.07, from 1.065 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01804473. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 26.57% for CBSH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-12-03 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Commerce Bancshares, Inc (CBSH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $4.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $447.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $452M to a low estimate of $443M. As of the current estimate, Commerce Bancshares, Inc’s year-ago sales were $427.54MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $448.76M. There is a high estimate of $454M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $444.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.98B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.