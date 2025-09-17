Stock Surge: Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Closes at $77.7, Marking a -1.71 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) closed at $77.7 down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $79.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.5 million shares were traded. IR stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.495.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Forsee Gary D bought 19,055 shares for $80.50 per share.

Reynal Vicente sold 38,657 shares of IR for $3,209,768 on May 20 ’25. The insider now owns 193,186 shares after completing the transaction at $83.03 per share. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Reynal Vicente, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 38,657 shares for $83.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IR now has a Market Capitalization of 30882097152 and an Enterprise Value of 34624360448. As of this moment, Ingersoll-Rand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.702 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.706.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IR is 1.43, which has changed by -0.17111158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IR has reached a high of $106.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IR has traded an average of 2.88M shares per day and 3264970 over the past ten days. A total of 397.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.62M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.97% stake in the company. Shares short for IR as of 1756425600 were 12356807 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1753920000 on 12577430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12356807 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.86BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.18B and the low estimate is $7.84B.