Stock Surge: Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Closes at $77.7, Marking a -1.71 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) closed at $77.7 down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $79.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.5 million shares were traded. IR stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.495.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when Forsee Gary D bought 19,055 shares for $80.50 per share.

Reynal Vicente sold 38,657 shares of IR for $3,209,768 on May 20 ’25. The insider now owns 193,186 shares after completing the transaction at $83.03 per share. On May 20 ’25, another insider, Reynal Vicente, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 38,657 shares for $83.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IR now has a Market Capitalization of 30882097152 and an Enterprise Value of 34624360448. As of this moment, Ingersoll-Rand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.702 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.706.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IR is 1.43, which has changed by -0.17111158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IR has reached a high of $106.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.09%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IR has traded an average of 2.88M shares per day and 3264970 over the past ten days. A total of 397.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.62M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.97% stake in the company. Shares short for IR as of 1756425600 were 12356807 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1753920000 on 12577430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12356807 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.39. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.94B. As of the current estimate, Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.86BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B. There is a high estimate of $2.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.18B and the low estimate is $7.84B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.