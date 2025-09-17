Stock Surge: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) Closes at $17.46, Marking a -0.51 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) closed at $17.46 down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $17.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. MSDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

On February 20, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $21.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 20, 2024, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when Shannon Kevin bought 5,000 shares for $17.70 per share. The transaction valued at 88,500 led to the insider holds 29,079 shares of the business.

Pessah David bought 3,400 shares of MSDL for $60,254 on Aug 14 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 5,400 shares after completing the transaction at $17.72 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Metz Adam S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,248 shares for $17.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,122 and bolstered with 28,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSDL now has a Market Capitalization of 1516139008. As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSDL is 0.37, which has changed by -0.13435793 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSDL has reached a high of $21.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MSDL has traded an average of 603.65K shares per day and 583080 over the past ten days. A total of 86.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.56M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.56% stake in the company. Shares short for MSDL as of 1756425600 were 390118 with a Short Ratio of 0.65, compared to 1753920000 on 188664. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 390118 and a Short% of Float of 0.50999997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) is currently being evaluated by 6.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $98.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100.16M to a low estimate of $96M. As of the current estimate, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s year-ago sales were $109.75MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.32M. There is a high estimate of $100.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $96M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSDL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $416.07MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $388M and the low estimate is $368.9M.