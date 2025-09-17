Stock Surge: Resmed Inc (RMD) Closes at $272.6, Marking a 0.52 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Resmed Inc (NYSE: RMD) closed at $272.6 up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $271.19. In other words, the price has increased by $0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. RMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $273.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $270.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Resmed Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 3.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On July 15, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $294. On March 19, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $280.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on March 19, 2025, with a $280 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Farrell Michael J. sold 8,009 shares for $278.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,227,590 led to the insider holds 467,792 shares of the business.

Farrell Michael J. bought 8,009 shares of RMD for $2,227,591 on Sep 08 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Sandercock Brett, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $270.77 each. As a result, the insider received 812,310 and left with 87,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMD now has a Market Capitalization of 39912730624 and an Enterprise Value of 39555047424. As of this moment, Resmed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.686 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.262.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RMD is 0.84, which has changed by 0.14523375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RMD has reached a high of $293.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $199.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RMD has traded an average of 987.01K shares per day and 1009020 over the past ten days. A total of 146.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.50M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.43% stake in the company. Shares short for RMD as of 1756425600 were 8510839 with a Short Ratio of 8.62, compared to 1753920000 on 9019375. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8510839 and a Short% of Float of 6.69.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RMD is 2.19, from 2.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007817397. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for RMD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2010-08-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Resmed Inc (RMD) is a result of the insights provided by 11.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $2.79 and low estimates of $2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.0 and $10.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.84. EPS for the following year is $11.92, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $12.48 and $11.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Resmed Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.22BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.15BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.2B and the low estimate is $5.87B.