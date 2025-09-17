Trading Day Review: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $10.13

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) closed at $10.13 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $10.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.17 million shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 0.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $12 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Bell Bernice sold 31,500 shares for $9.46 per share. The transaction valued at 297,990 led to the insider holds 354,196 shares of the business.

Bell Bernice bought 31,500 shares of AGNC for $297,990 on Aug 08 ’25. On Jul 28 ’25, another insider, FISK JOHN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,278 shares for $9.65 each. As a result, the insider received 195,683 and left with 112,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGNC now has a Market Capitalization of 10670132224 and an Enterprise Value of 59332751360. As of this moment, AGNC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 119.622.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGNC is 1.32, which has changed by -0.04971856 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $10.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGNC traded on average about 20.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22071750 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.86% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of 1756425600 were 60040410 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1753920000 on 47611725. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 60040410 and a Short% of Float of 5.79.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AGNC is 1.44, which was 1.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14131503. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.11.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 14.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $466.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $552.2M to a low estimate of $390.7M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp’s year-ago sales were -$64MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $469.73M. There is a high estimate of $600.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $1.69B.