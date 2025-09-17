Trading Day Review: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $76.38

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) closed at $76.38 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $76.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.675.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Joseph Paul C sold 5,000 shares for $76.65 per share. The transaction valued at 383,250 led to the insider holds 27,349 shares of the business.

Joseph Paul C bought 5,000 shares of AKAM for $383,234 on Sep 15 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Blumofe Robert, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $77.00 each. As a result, the insider received 231,000 and left with 27,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKAM now has a Market Capitalization of 10951822336 and an Enterprise Value of 15256278016. As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.736 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AKAM is 0.76, which has changed by -0.2158916 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $106.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.52%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKAM traded on average about 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1715100 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.48M. Insiders hold about 2.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.86% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of 1756425600 were 10553098 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1753920000 on 8848709. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10553098 and a Short% of Float of 9.810001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) is a result of the insights provided by 21.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.9 and $6.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.72. EPS for the following year is $6.95, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Akamai Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.99BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.3B.