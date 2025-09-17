Trading Day Review: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $5.51

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) closed at $5.51 in the last session, down -1.43% from day before closing price of $5.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.62 million shares were traded. AQN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AQN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQN now has a Market Capitalization of 4231817984 and an Enterprise Value of 11146817536. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.687 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.779.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AQN is 0.78, which has changed by 0.0018181801 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has reached a high of $6.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.24%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AQN traded on average about 6.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3431900 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 767.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 767.13M. Insiders hold about 3.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.86% stake in the company. Shares short for AQN as of 1756425600 were 16415454 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1753920000 on 23021872.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AQN is 0.26, which was 0.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.046511624. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.15.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $601.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $608M to a low estimate of $593.2M. As of the current estimate, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s year-ago sales were $573.2MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $616.36M. There is a high estimate of $626M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $608.39M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.56B and the low estimate is $2.29B.