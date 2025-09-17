Trading Day Review: Allstate Corp (ALL) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $196.3

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) closed at $196.3 in the last session, down -0.30% from day before closing price of $196.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. ALL stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $235.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Prindiville Mark Q sold 7,383 shares for $206.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,524,094 led to the insider holds 22,274 shares of the business.

Prindiville Mark Q bought 7,383 shares of ALL for $1,537,214 on Aug 22 ’25. On May 30 ’25, another insider, WILSON THOMAS J, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 91,695 shares for $208.66 each. As a result, the insider received 19,133,177 and left with 89,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALL now has a Market Capitalization of 51726028800 and an Enterprise Value of 51169095680. As of this moment, Allstate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.773 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.893.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALL is 0.37, which has changed by 0.02769494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALL has reached a high of $214.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $176.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALL traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1339150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 264.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.10M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ALL as of 1756425600 were 4057571 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1753920000 on 3143853. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4057571 and a Short% of Float of 1.77.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALL is 3.92, which was 3.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019503275. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 21.66% for ALL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-07-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Allstate Corp (ALL) is currently being evaluated by 20.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.25, with high estimates of $8.78 and low estimates of $5.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.6 and $18.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.54. EPS for the following year is $23.0, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $27.3 and $20.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.95B to a low estimate of $16.23B. As of the current estimate, Allstate Corp’s year-ago sales were $16.63BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.88B. There is a high estimate of $17.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.44B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $64.11BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.12B and the low estimate is $67.89B.