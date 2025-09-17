Trading Day Review: Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $318.51

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) closed at $318.51 in the last session, down -0.80% from day before closing price of $321.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. ADSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $321.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $316.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on July 21, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $320.

On July 07, 2025, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $375. Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $365.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Blum Steven M sold 22,420 shares for $323.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,258,476 led to the insider holds 13,099 shares of the business.

LORRIE NORRINGTON bought 1,478 shares of ADSK for $477,808 on Sep 05 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, BLUM FAMILY DECLARATION OF TR, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 22,420 shares for $323.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADSK now has a Market Capitalization of 67842633728 and an Enterprise Value of 68340629504. As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.347 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADSK is 1.50, which has changed by 0.20551836 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $329.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $232.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.52%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADSK traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1415390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.30M. Insiders hold about 0.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.58% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of 1756425600 were 3377257 with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 1753920000 on 3353877. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3377257 and a Short% of Float of 1.59.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ADSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-03-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2005-03-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-12-21 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 25.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Autodesk Inc (ADSK) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.53, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $9.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.94. EPS for the following year is $11.33, with 30.0 analysts recommending between $11.98 and $10.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Autodesk Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.57BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.19B and the low estimate is $7.7B.