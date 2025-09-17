Trading Day Triumph: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Ends at $14.06, a 2.63 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) closed the day trading at $14.06 up 2.63% from the previous closing price of $13.7. In other words, the price has increased by $2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. EWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.895.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EWTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.87 and its Current Ratio is at 28.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 30, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On June 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42. On April 30, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on April 30, 2025, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’25 when Russell Alan J sold 100,000 shares for $14.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,459,760 led to the insider holds 23,400 shares of the business.

ALAN J RUSSELL bought 100,000 shares of EWTX for $1,459,760 on Aug 26 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, MOORE JOHN R, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 2,098 shares for $13.39 each. As a result, the insider received 28,097 and left with 10,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1481164800 and an Enterprise Value of 891539648.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EWTX is 0.26, which has changed by -0.2627163 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EWTX has reached a high of $38.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EWTX traded about 727.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EWTX traded about 806960 shares per day. A total of 105.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.60M. Insiders hold about 29.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.76% stake in the company. Shares short for EWTX as of 1756425600 were 10094026 with a Short Ratio of 13.87, compared to 1753920000 on 10192737. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10094026 and a Short% of Float of 11.25.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) is currently being evaluated by a team of 12.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.93, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$2.35.