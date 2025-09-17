Trading Day Triumph: Global Payments, Inc (GPN) Ends at $84.29, a 0.15 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Global Payments, Inc (NYSE: GPN) closed the day trading at $84.29 up 0.15% from the previous closing price of $84.16. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.01 million shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

On July 14, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $84. On June 02, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $79.Truist initiated its Hold rating on June 02, 2025, with a $79 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Cortopassi Robert M sold 4,000 shares for $85.52 per share. The transaction valued at 342,080 led to the insider holds 49,121 shares of the business.

Cortopassi Robert M bought 4,000 shares of GPN for $342,082 on Aug 21 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, SHEFFIELD DAVID M, who serves as the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $83.03 each. As a result, the insider received 207,575 and left with 16,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 20449345536 and an Enterprise Value of 35334225920. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.194.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPN is 0.99, which has changed by -0.24240518 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $120.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPN traded about 2.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPN traded about 2394010 shares per day. A total of 242.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.32M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.12% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of 1756425600 were 7950821 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1753920000 on 7425309. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7950821 and a Short% of Float of 3.2899998.

Dividends & Splits

GPN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011882129. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79. The current Payout Ratio is 16.23% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-11-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Global Payments, Inc (GPN) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 23.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.16, with high estimates of $3.31 and low estimates of $3.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.09 and $11.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.2. EPS for the following year is $13.73, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $14.45 and $13.18.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $2.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $2.38B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.36BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34B. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $9.43B.