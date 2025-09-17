Trading Day Triumph: Raytech Holding Ltd (RAY) Ends at $0.56, a -1.35 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Raytech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RAY) closed the day trading at $0.56 down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.62 million shares were traded. RAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5311.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.19 and its Current Ratio is at 5.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Chun Yin Ling bought 800,000 shares for $2.76 per share.

Tim Hoi Ching bought 5,957,725 shares of RAY for $15,609,240 on Jul 30 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAY now has a Market Capitalization of 24515212 and an Enterprise Value of -60335792. As of this moment, Raytech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.766 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.883.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RAY is -4.62, which has changed by -0.70264554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RAY has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -72.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -65.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RAY traded about 4.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RAY traded about 3597170 shares per day. A total of 43.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.97M. Insiders hold about 19.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.93% stake in the company. Shares short for RAY as of 1756425600 were 3922600 with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1753920000 on 1993187. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3922600 and a Short% of Float of 13.08.