Trading Day Triumph: UGI Corp (UGI) Ends at $33.12, a -2.73 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) closed the day trading at $33.12 down -2.73% from the previous closing price of $34.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.88 million shares were traded. UGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UGI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 22, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On November 15, 2024, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $30. Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on March 14, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 ’25 when Sharp Michael bought 4,806 shares for $33.30 per share. The transaction valued at 160,040 led to the insider holds 4,806 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGI now has a Market Capitalization of 7118282752 and an Enterprise Value of 13732289536. As of this moment, UGI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.873 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UGI is 1.08, which has changed by 0.3714286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has reached a high of $37.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.04%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UGI traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UGI traded about 1569180 shares per day. A total of 216.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.70M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.22% stake in the company. Shares short for UGI as of 1756425600 were 10404603 with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 1753920000 on 9678614. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10404603 and a Short% of Float of 6.4799999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

UGI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 1.5 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.044052865. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.45. The current Payout Ratio is 120.04% for UGI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-09-08 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of UGI Corp (UGI) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.15. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.52B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, UGI Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.24B

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.16B and the low estimate is $9.11B.