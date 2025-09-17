Trading Day Triumph: Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Ends at $3.99, a 1.27 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) closed the day trading at $3.99 up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has increased by $1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. UNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNCY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on April 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNCY now has a Market Capitalization of 70470184 and an Enterprise Value of 48552176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNCY is 1.85, which has changed by 0.015267134 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNCY has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.26%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNCY traded about 706.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNCY traded about 492260 shares per day. A total of 17.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.24M. Insiders hold about 13.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.32% stake in the company. Shares short for UNCY as of 1756425600 were 1282752 with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 1753920000 on 1419748. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1282752 and a Short% of Float of 7.550000399999999.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) is underway, with the input of 7.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.32. EPS for the following year is $11.91, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $57.92 and -$1.34.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $40M.