UiPath Inc (PATH)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Nora Barnes

Companies

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, UiPath Inc’s stock clocked out at $11.57, down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $11.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.27 million shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PATH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On September 05, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $12.50. BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Dines Daniel sold 45,000 shares for $12.01 per share. The transaction valued at 540,464 led to the insider holds 2,700,133 shares of the business.

Dines Daniel sold 9,988 shares of PATH for $119,856 on Jul 31 ’25. The CEO and Chairman now owns 4,598,388 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Jul 30 ’25, another insider, Dines Daniel, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $12.06 each. As a result, the insider received 542,776 and left with 4,608,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PATH now has a Market Capitalization of 6190401024 and an Enterprise Value of 4775743488. As of this moment, UiPath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 324.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.191 whereas that against EBITDA is -280.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PATH is 1.03, which has changed by -0.059349597 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $15.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.79%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PATH traded 11.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15927950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 453.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.35M. Insiders hold about 24.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.14% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of 1756425600 were 56030849 with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 1753920000 on 54953231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56030849 and a Short% of Float of 15.4.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $392.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $393.7M to a low estimate of $389M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc’s year-ago sales were $354.65MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.66M. There is a high estimate of $465.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $459M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.66B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.