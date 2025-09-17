UiPath Inc (PATH)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, UiPath Inc’s stock clocked out at $11.57, down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $11.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.27 million shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PATH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.63 and its Current Ratio is at 2.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On September 05, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $12.50. BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Dines Daniel sold 45,000 shares for $12.01 per share. The transaction valued at 540,464 led to the insider holds 2,700,133 shares of the business.

Dines Daniel sold 9,988 shares of PATH for $119,856 on Jul 31 ’25. The CEO and Chairman now owns 4,598,388 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Jul 30 ’25, another insider, Dines Daniel, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $12.06 each. As a result, the insider received 542,776 and left with 4,608,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PATH now has a Market Capitalization of 6190401024 and an Enterprise Value of 4775743488. As of this moment, UiPath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 324.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.191 whereas that against EBITDA is -280.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PATH is 1.03, which has changed by -0.059349597 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $15.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.79%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PATH traded 11.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15927950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 453.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.35M. Insiders hold about 24.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.14% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of 1756425600 were 56030849 with a Short Ratio of 4.77, compared to 1753920000 on 54953231. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56030849 and a Short% of Float of 15.4.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $392.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $393.7M to a low estimate of $389M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc’s year-ago sales were $354.65MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.66M. There is a high estimate of $465.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $459M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.66B.