Upward Trajectory: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $34.1

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) was $34.1 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $33.77. In other words, the price has increased by $0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Pizzuti Dana sold 5,000 shares for $32.10 per share. The transaction valued at 160,500 led to the insider holds 96,270 shares of the business.

DANA PIZZUTI bought 5,000 shares of CRNX for $154,950 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Pizzuti Dana, who serves as the Chief Med and Dev Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $30.43 each. As a result, the insider received 912,900 and left with 66,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNX now has a Market Capitalization of 3211401472 and an Enterprise Value of 2064977408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2310.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1483.461 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.921.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRNX is 0.28, which has changed by -0.35379952 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $62.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.65%.

Shares Statistics:

CRNX traded an average of 948.51K shares per day over the past three months and 1309520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.07M. Insiders hold about 7.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.62% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNX as of 1756425600 were 13984451 with a Short Ratio of 14.74, compared to 1753920000 on 13174063. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13984451 and a Short% of Float of 16.89.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) is currently drawing attention from 11.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.25, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.99 and -$4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.67. EPS for the following year is -$4.79, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$3.39 and -$5.57.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48M. There is a high estimate of $6.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.78M and the low estimate is $25.11M.