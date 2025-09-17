Upward Trajectory: Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $13.23

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) was $13.23 for the day, down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $13.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. EFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.428 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.17 and its Current Ratio is at 0.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On October 19, 2023, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15. Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 ’24 when Vranos Michael W sold 14,361 shares for $12.58 per share. The transaction valued at 180,647 led to the insider holds 153,998 shares of the business.

Vranos Michael W sold 14,000 shares of EFC for $174,706 on Oct 14 ’24. The Co-Chief Investment Officer now owns 168,359 shares after completing the transaction at $12.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFC now has a Market Capitalization of 1321596288 and an Enterprise Value of 15922799616. As of this moment, Ellington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 50.955.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EFC is 1.00, which has changed by 0.0060836077 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EFC has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.57%.

Shares Statistics:

EFC traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1498170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.41M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.21% stake in the company. Shares short for EFC as of 1756425600 were 5069210 with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 1753920000 on 5683658. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5069210 and a Short% of Float of 6.1100002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, EFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11633109. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.59.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) is the result of assessments by 6.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $116.5M. As of the current estimate, Ellington Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $107.28MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.71M. There is a high estimate of $127M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $486M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $465.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $475.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $416.01MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.7M and the low estimate is $464.8M.