Upward Trajectory: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $14.83

The closing price of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) was $14.83 for the day, down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $15.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IART’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’24 when Schwartz Eric sold 4,070 shares for $24.59 per share. The transaction valued at 100,102 led to the insider holds 59,511 shares of the business.

Schwartz Eric bought 4,070 shares of IART for $100,102 on Dec 03 ’24. On Dec 02 ’24, another insider, McBreen Michael J., who serves as the EVP & President, CSS of the company, sold 1,700 shares for $24.16 each. As a result, the insider received 41,064 and left with 56,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IART now has a Market Capitalization of 1155417216 and an Enterprise Value of 2917538048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.799 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.541.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IART is 1.22, which has changed by -0.15402168 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $27.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.81%.

Shares Statistics:

IART traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1224460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.81M. Insiders hold about 15.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.48% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of 1756425600 were 7189105 with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 1753920000 on 6841770. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7189105 and a Short% of Float of 15.010001.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $415.72M to a low estimate of $410.3M. As of the current estimate, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $380.83MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $456.2M. There is a high estimate of $466.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $449.54M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.73B.