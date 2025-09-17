Upward Trajectory: iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $1.69

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) was $1.69 for the day, down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.74 million shares were traded. ISPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISPC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISPC now has a Market Capitalization of 13876861 and an Enterprise Value of 9060603. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.534 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.843.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ISPC is 1.81, which has changed by -0.6938406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ISPC has reached a high of $8.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.21%.

Shares Statistics:

ISPC traded an average of 6.64M shares per day over the past three months and 38914880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.02M. Insiders hold about 14.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.82% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPC as of 1756425600 were 385045 with a Short Ratio of 0.06, compared to 1753920000 on 231409. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 385045 and a Short% of Float of 4.6899999999999995.