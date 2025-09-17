Upward Trajectory: Zeta Network Group (ZNB) Posts a Gaine%, Closing at $1.68

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ: ZNB) was $1.68 for the day, up 8.39% from the previous closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has increased by $8.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. ZNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNB now has a Market Capitalization of 1753130 and an Enterprise Value of 2403126. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.358 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.333.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZNB is 2.44, which has changed by -0.9995059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZNB has reached a high of $4625.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -85.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.16%.

Shares Statistics:

ZNB traded an average of 4.94M shares per day over the past three months and 25475810 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.58% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNB as of 1756425600 were 106457 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1752537600 on 4998. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 106457 and a Short% of Float of 10.209999999999999.

