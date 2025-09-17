Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Utz Brands Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.78, up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $12.52. In other words, the price has increased by $2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. UTZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UTZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

On April 23, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15. TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Choi Christina sold 5,703 shares for $13.63 per share. The transaction valued at 77,732 led to the insider holds 33,710 shares of the business.

Choi Christina bought 5,703 shares of UTZ for $77,732 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 06 ’25, another insider, Mark Schreiber, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 15,722 shares for $12.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1101660288 and an Enterprise Value of 2747960320. As of this moment, Utz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.928 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.684.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UTZ is 1.04, which has changed by -0.31290323 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UTZ has reached a high of $18.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.37%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UTZ traded 997.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 745530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.63M. Insiders hold about 19.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.92% stake in the company. Shares short for UTZ as of 1756425600 were 6377937 with a Short Ratio of 6.39, compared to 1753920000 on 5574929. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6377937 and a Short% of Float of 13.120000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, UTZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009584664. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is currently being evaluated by a team of 10.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $374.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $376M to a low estimate of $371M. As of the current estimate, Utz Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $365.52MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $349.49M. There is a high estimate of $351.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.47B.