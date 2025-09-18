Analytical Lens: Exploring Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) was $21.18 for the day, up 5.16% from the previous closing price of $20.14. In other words, the price has increased by $5.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.12 million shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.046.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.22 and its Current Ratio is at 0.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 21.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.80.

On December 11, 2024, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $36.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 ’25 when Lal Tarun bought 8,060 shares for $31.26 per share. The transaction valued at 251,916 led to the insider holds 8,060 shares of the business.

Mulleady John sold 5,931 shares of PLAY for $194,460 on Jun 17 ’25. The SVP, RE & Dev now owns 42,550 shares after completing the transaction at $32.79 per share. On Jun 17 ’25, another insider, John Mulleady, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,931 shares for $32.57 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 732320704 and an Enterprise Value of 4266337792. As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.885.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLAY is 2.02, which has changed by -0.3560353 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $43.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.28%.

Shares Statistics:

PLAY traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 2296450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.84M. Insiders hold about 2.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLAY as of 1756425600 were 6036305 with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 1753920000 on 5981642. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6036305 and a Short% of Float of 45.09.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 8.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $468.7M to a low estimate of $455.41M. As of the current estimate, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $453MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.95M. There is a high estimate of $597.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $553.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.22B.