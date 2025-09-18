Analytical Lens: Exploring Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA) was $1.29 for the day, down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. MIRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MIRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.79 and its Current Ratio is at 2.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’24 when Aminov Erez sold 55,410 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 77,020 led to the insider holds 1,105,790 shares of the business.

Aminov Erez sold 44,590 shares of MIRA for $56,629 on Nov 20 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,061,200 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Nov 19 ’24, another insider, Erez Aminov, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.41 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIRA now has a Market Capitalization of 24599416 and an Enterprise Value of 23868942.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIRA is 1.75, which has changed by 0.11206901 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIRA has reached a high of $2.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.04%.

Shares Statistics:

MIRA traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1455630 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.26M. Insiders hold about 25.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.24% stake in the company. Shares short for MIRA as of 1756425600 were 210903 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1753920000 on 388885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 210903 and a Short% of Float of 1.49.

Earnings Estimates

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.41.