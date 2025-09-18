Analytical Lens: Exploring Pitanium Ltd (PTNM)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Pitanium Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNM) was $7.37 for the day, up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $7.25. In other words, the price has increased by $1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. PTNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTNM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTNM now has a Market Capitalization of 168938816.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTNM has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.28%.

Shares Statistics:

PTNM traded an average of 2.43M shares per day over the past three months and 4981450 shares per day over the past ten days.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.