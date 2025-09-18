Analytical Lens: Exploring Pitanium Ltd (PTNM)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Pitanium Ltd (NASDAQ: PTNM) was $7.37 for the day, up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $7.25. In other words, the price has increased by $1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. PTNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTNM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTNM now has a Market Capitalization of 168938816.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTNM has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.28%.

Shares Statistics:

PTNM traded an average of 2.43M shares per day over the past three months and 4981450 shares per day over the past ten days.