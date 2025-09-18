Analytical Lens: Exploring REV Group Inc (REVG)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) was $59.16 for the day, down -0.82% from the previous closing price of $59.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. REVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.7.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REVG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

On April 16, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On June 11, 2024, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $29.50.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 11, 2024, with a $29.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Skonieczny Jr. Mark A sold 92,601 shares for $43.83 per share. The transaction valued at 4,058,702 led to the insider holds 516,446 shares of the business.

Skonieczny Jr. Mark A bought 92,601 shares of REVG for $4,058,576 on Jun 06 ’25. On Jan 13 ’25, another insider, LaDue Joseph, who serves as the VP, Corp. Controller & CAO of the company, sold 4,533 shares for $32.21 each. As a result, the insider received 146,008 and left with 20,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REVG now has a Market Capitalization of 2886909440 and an Enterprise Value of 2964309504. As of this moment, REV’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.086.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REVG is 1.19, which has changed by 1.12043 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REVG has reached a high of $64.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.58%.

Shares Statistics:

REVG traded an average of 773.72K shares per day over the past three months and 1071440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.01% stake in the company. Shares short for REVG as of 1756425600 were 2343778 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1753920000 on 2516296. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2343778 and a Short% of Float of 6.419999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, REVG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.23. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00402347The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of REV Group Inc (REVG) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $667.7M to a low estimate of $623M. As of the current estimate, REV Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $597.9MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $582.7M. There is a high estimate of $591.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $572.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REVG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.38BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.58B.