Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) was $3.04 for the day, down -5.30% from the previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.45 million shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.035.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XFOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.05 and its Current Ratio is at 3.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on December 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1 from $3 previously.

On December 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on December 22, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Baldry Mark bought 1,032 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 2,561 led to the insider holds 25,337 shares of the business.

Baldry Mark bought 13,404 shares of XFOR for $4,598 on Nov 15 ’24. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 129,173 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Jan 24 ’25, another insider, Ragan Paula, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 76,473 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 34,719 and left with 1,087,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 68245360 and an Enterprise Value of 49754404. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.518 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.476.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XFOR is 0.54, which has changed by -0.8568738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $26.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.45%.

Shares Statistics:

XFOR traded an average of 4.15M shares per day over the past three months and 572310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.29M. Insiders hold about 36.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.91% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of 1756425600 were 1554621 with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 1753920000 on 1021497. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1554621 and a Short% of Float of 6.950000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$5.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.03. EPS for the following year is -$2.73, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $1.77M. As of the current estimate, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $560kFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.54M. There is a high estimate of $3.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XFOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.2M and the low estimate is $11.3M.