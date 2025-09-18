Analytical Overview: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.78, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.21 million shares were traded. ARCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.758.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.25.

On December 01, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 27, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 27, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Rabach Marcelo bought 100,000 shares for $8.34 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1428295552 and an Enterprise Value of 3218075648. As of this moment, Arcos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.716 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARCO is 0.61, which has changed by -0.21527779 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has reached a high of $10.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARCO traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1466930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.07M. Insiders hold about 42.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCO as of 1756425600 were 3509683 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1753920000 on 4491234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3509683 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.13BFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.47BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.32B and the low estimate is $4.81B.