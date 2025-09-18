Analytical Overview: Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Boxlight Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.65, down -34.52% from its previous closing price of $2.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$34.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.09 million shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6446.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BOXL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Marklew Shaun sold 178 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 319 led to the insider holds 4,822 shares of the business.

Nance Henry sold 111 shares of BOXL for $199 on Sep 11 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 7,854 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Wiggins Greg, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 38 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider received 63 and left with 1,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOXL now has a Market Capitalization of 4383423 and an Enterprise Value of 72711416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.2.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BOXL is 0.97, which has changed by -0.26503342 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $10.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BOXL traded 706.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 4555820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20M. Insiders hold about 17.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.85% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of 1756425600 were 33622 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1753920000 on 45813. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33622 and a Short% of Float of 1.3200001.

Earnings Estimates

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.21, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.19 and -$5.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.19. EPS for the following year is -$2.66, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.66 and -$2.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $32.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.73M to a low estimate of $32.73M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $36.29MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $24M. There is a high estimate of $24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.89MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $110M.