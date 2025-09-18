Analytical Overview: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Matador Resources Co’s stock clocked out at $47.5, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $47.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.89 million shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 0.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

On May 19, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.

On April 22, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $47.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on April 22, 2025, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Stetson Glenn W bought 500 shares for $48.52 per share. The transaction valued at 24,260 led to the insider holds 93,952 shares of the business.

Erman Bryan A bought 500 shares of MTDR for $23,995 on Sep 12 ’25. The Co-President,CLO & Head of M&A now owns 4,250 shares after completing the transaction at $47.99 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Colodney Benjamin T, who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 130 shares for $47.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,226 and bolstered with 2,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTDR now has a Market Capitalization of 5913485312 and an Enterprise Value of 9639660544. As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.751 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.769.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTDR is 1.43, which has changed by -0.0900383 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $64.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.46%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTDR traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1491540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.42M. Insiders hold about 7.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.15% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of 1756425600 were 9537165 with a Short Ratio of 5.88, compared to 1753920000 on 7459878. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9537165 and a Short% of Float of 9.1000006.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 19.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.0 and $5.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.3. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $8.24 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $900.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $968.4M to a low estimate of $840.67M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Co’s year-ago sales were $899.78MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $917.17M. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $855.44M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $3.44B.