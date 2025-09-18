Analytical Overview: Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Oncology Institute Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.99, down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $3.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. TOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.065 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on July 23, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On July 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 16, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On May 15, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when M33 Growth I L.P. sold 6,018,168 shares for $3.09 per share. The transaction valued at 18,596,139 led to the insider holds 7,932,389 shares of the business.

M33 Growth I L.P. sold 681,832 shares of TOI for $2,106,861 on Sep 04 ’25. The Director now owns 590,892 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Hively Brad, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,221 shares for $4.06 each. As a result, the insider received 82,097 and left with 622,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOI now has a Market Capitalization of 279579264 and an Enterprise Value of 352838240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.831 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.813.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOI is 0.10, which has changed by 9.135593 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOI has reached a high of $4.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.43%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOI traded 1.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1569990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.22M. Insiders hold about 40.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.86% stake in the company. Shares short for TOI as of 1756425600 were 5832345 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1753920000 on 5495159. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5832345 and a Short% of Float of 7.61.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) reflects the combined expertise of 3 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.24M. There is a high estimate of $128.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.9M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $571.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582.4M and the low estimate is $560.88M.