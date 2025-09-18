Analytical Overview: Ventas Inc (VTR)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ventas Inc’s stock clocked out at $67.34, down -1.07% from its previous closing price of $68.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.89 million shares were traded. VTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.49 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Bulgarelli Peter J. sold 406 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 28,419 led to the insider holds 121,082 shares of the business.

Bulgarelli Peter J. bought 406 shares of VTR for $28,419 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, CAFARO DEBRA A, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 10,322 shares for $67.80 each. As a result, the insider received 699,864 and left with 1,145,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTR now has a Market Capitalization of 30604089344 and an Enterprise Value of 43636551680. As of this moment, Ventas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 155.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 115.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.272 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTR is 0.91, which has changed by 0.082636714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTR has reached a high of $71.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.96%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VTR traded 2.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2426840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 454.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.87M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.37% stake in the company. Shares short for VTR as of 1756425600 were 15503564 with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 1753920000 on 17082069. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15503564 and a Short% of Float of 3.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.86, VTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027324812The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.62. The current Payout Ratio is 923.55% for VTR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-08-18 when the company split stock in a 8757:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Ventas Inc (VTR) reflects the collective analysis of 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Ventas Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.24BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $5.4B.