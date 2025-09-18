Analyzing Ratios: Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: DVAX) closed at $9.57 in the last session, down -1.34% from day before closing price of $9.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.98 million shares were traded. DVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DVAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.01 and its Current Ratio is at 6.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $12 from $15 previously.

On February 01, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

On September 27, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $22.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 27, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Myers Scott Dunseth bought 3,800 shares for $10.82 per share. The transaction valued at 41,116 led to the insider holds 35,004 shares of the business.

Deep Track Biotechnology Maste sold 1,094,994 shares of DVAX for $12,077,784 on Aug 21 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 16,696,492 shares after completing the transaction at $11.03 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Deep Track Biotechnology Maste, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 970,143 shares for $10.59 each. As a result, the insider received 10,273,814 and left with 15,726,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1122249728 and an Enterprise Value of 798085824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.523 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.886.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DVAX is 1.14, which has changed by -0.16782612 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has reached a high of $14.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.56%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DVAX traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1815710 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.62M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.78% stake in the company. Shares short for DVAX as of 1756425600 were 14099294 with a Short Ratio of 8.14, compared to 1753920000 on 14486743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14099294 and a Short% of Float of 18.110001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.92M to a low estimate of $91M. As of the current estimate, Dynavax Technologies Corp’s year-ago sales were $80.63MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.35M. There is a high estimate of $81.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.29M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $337.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $334.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.25MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $390.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $417.12M and the low estimate is $358.02M.