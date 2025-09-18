Analyzing Ratios: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) closed at $13.41 in the last session, up 0.68% from day before closing price of $13.32. In other words, the price has increased by $0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. OCSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCSL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

On December 11, 2024, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when CALDWELL PHYLLIS R bought 3,000 shares for $13.19 per share. The transaction valued at 39,576 led to the insider holds 21,000 shares of the business.

Gero Deborah Ann bought 2,500 shares of OCSL for $34,250 on Jun 30 ’25. The Director now owns 22,411 shares after completing the transaction at $13.70 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Panossian Armen, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $14.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 113,040 and bolstered with 20,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCSL now has a Market Capitalization of 1181226752 and an Enterprise Value of 2565780736. As of this moment, Oaktree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OCSL is 0.71, which has changed by -0.16187501 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OCSL has reached a high of $16.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.66%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCSL traded on average about 624.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 619440 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.11% stake in the company. Shares short for OCSL as of 1756425600 were 1679764 with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 1753920000 on 1444915. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1679764 and a Short% of Float of 1.91.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OCSL is 1.77, which was 1.9 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14264265The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.16. The current Payout Ratio is 317.81% for OCSL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-01-23 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) reflects the collective analysis of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.16M to a low estimate of $74.31M. As of the current estimate, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp’s year-ago sales were $94.69MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.51M. There is a high estimate of $80.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.22M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $313.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.67MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $308.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.27M and the low estimate is $293.07M.

