Analyzing Ratios: Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE: PRM) closed at $21.59 in the last session, up 0.14% from day before closing price of $21.56. In other words, the price has increased by $0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. PRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On October 11, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.25.

On June 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on June 09, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Raj Vivek sold 25,000 shares for $22.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,250 led to the insider holds 121,701 shares of the business.

Vivek Raj bought 25,000 shares of PRM for $550,500 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Sable Kyle, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 882,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRM now has a Market Capitalization of 3161901824 and an Enterprise Value of 3843181568. As of this moment, Perimeter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.307 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.427.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRM is 1.99, which has changed by 0.70537126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has reached a high of $23.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.86%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRM traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1230360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 145.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.82M. Insiders hold about 5.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.31% stake in the company. Shares short for PRM as of 1756425600 were 4024087 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1753920000 on 4458113. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4024087 and a Short% of Float of 3.56.