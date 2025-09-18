Analyzing Ratios: Perimeter Solutions Inc (PRM)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Perimeter Solutions Inc (NYSE: PRM) closed at $21.59 in the last session, up 0.14% from day before closing price of $21.56. In other words, the price has increased by $0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. PRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On October 11, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.25.

On June 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on June 09, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Raj Vivek sold 25,000 shares for $22.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,250 led to the insider holds 121,701 shares of the business.

Vivek Raj bought 25,000 shares of PRM for $550,500 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Sable Kyle, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 882,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRM now has a Market Capitalization of 3161901824 and an Enterprise Value of 3843181568. As of this moment, Perimeter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.307 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.427.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRM is 1.99, which has changed by 0.70537126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has reached a high of $23.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.86%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRM traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1230360 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 145.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.82M. Insiders hold about 5.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.31% stake in the company. Shares short for PRM as of 1756425600 were 4024087 with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 1753920000 on 4458113. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4024087 and a Short% of Float of 3.56.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.