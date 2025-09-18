Analyzing Ratios: Sphere 3D Corp (ANY)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) closed at $0.7 in the last session, down -1.02% from day before closing price of $0.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.682.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.69 and its Current Ratio is at 6.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 ’24 when Trompeter Patricia sold 35,000 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 42,350 led to the insider holds 532,187 shares of the business.

Trompeter Patricia bought 35,000 shares of ANY for $42,350 on Dec 13 ’24. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, Trompeter Patricia, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $1.31 each. As a result, the insider received 26,200 and left with 597,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANY now has a Market Capitalization of 19762276 and an Enterprise Value of 11663277. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.077 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.187.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANY is 3.46, which has changed by -0.21748877 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.18%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANY traded on average about 988.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 593130 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.75M. Insiders hold about 5.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.77% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of 1756425600 were 939836 with a Short Ratio of 0.95, compared to 1753920000 on 557085. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 939836 and a Short% of Float of 3.3299996999999997.

Earnings Estimates

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 1.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.12M to a low estimate of $4.12M. As of the current estimate, Sphere 3D Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.3MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.67M. There is a high estimate of $4.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.73MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.81M and the low estimate is $22.81M.