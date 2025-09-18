Analyzing Ratios: TD Synnex Corp (SNX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) closed at $148.47 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $149.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. SNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.3301.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 11, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On March 20, 2025, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $138 to $156.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on July 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when POLK DENNIS sold 3,000 shares for $148.50 per share. The transaction valued at 445,494 led to the insider holds 84,660 shares of the business.

POLK FAMILY TRUST bought 9,000 shares of SNX for $1,331,910 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Witt Marshall, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 861 shares for $147.50 each. As a result, the insider received 126,998 and left with 49,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNX now has a Market Capitalization of 12243887104 and an Enterprise Value of 15582493696. As of this moment, TD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.343.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNX is 1.42, which has changed by 0.24943197 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNX has reached a high of $154.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNX traded on average about 720.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 644230 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.18M. Insiders hold about 6.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNX as of 1756425600 were 2590717 with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 1753920000 on 2166323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2590717 and a Short% of Float of 3.18.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNX is 1.72, which was 1.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0114896465The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.06. The current Payout Ratio is 20.12% for SNX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-12-01 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of TD Synnex Corp (SNX) reflects the combined expertise of 11.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.33, with high estimates of $3.61 and low estimates of $3.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.56 and $11.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.15. EPS for the following year is $13.63, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $14.09 and $13.0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.27B to a low estimate of $14.92B. As of the current estimate, TD Synnex Corp’s year-ago sales were $14.68BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.99B. There is a high estimate of $16.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.29B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.45BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.94B and the low estimate is $62.29B.