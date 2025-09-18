Astronics Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 40.08, Down -0.17

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATRO) was $40.08 for the day, down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $40.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. ATRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.4815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 3.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

On September 20, 2021, Colliers Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Truist Upgraded its Sell to Hold on December 01, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Mulato James sold 1,129 shares for $38.16 per share. The transaction valued at 43,077 led to the insider holds 1,066 shares of the business.

Keane Robert S sold 200,000 shares of ATRO for $5,402,000 on May 08 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.01 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Keane Robert S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,700 shares for $26.50 each. As a result, the insider received 999,050 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1419558656 and an Enterprise Value of 1601432960. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.946 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATRO is 1.65, which has changed by 0.93623185 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATRO has reached a high of $46.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.16%.

Shares Statistics:

ATRO traded an average of 788.99K shares per day over the past three months and 1415230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.87M. Insiders hold about 15.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.33% stake in the company. Shares short for ATRO as of 1756425600 were 4440309 with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 1753920000 on 4196815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4440309 and a Short% of Float of 14.549999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 2.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Astronics Corp (ATRO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.8M to a low estimate of $208.8M. As of the current estimate, Astronics Corp’s year-ago sales were $203.7MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $228.98M. There is a high estimate of $231.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $850M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $850.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $795.43MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $908.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $927.79M and the low estimate is $890M.