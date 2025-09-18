Balance Sheet Breakdown: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $33.36 in the prior trading day, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) closed at $33.28, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.49 million shares were traded. AMH stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when HART MATTHEW J sold 23,270 shares for $34.45 per share. The transaction valued at 801,549 led to the insider holds 61,002 shares of the business.

MATTHEW J. HART bought 23,270 shares of AMH for $801,547 on Sep 09 ’25. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Willoughby Jay, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,459 shares for $34.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,971 and bolstered with 28,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMH now has a Market Capitalization of 14053722112 and an Enterprise Value of 17875757056. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMH is 0.77, which has changed by -0.16423905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMH has reached a high of $40.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.92%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3030940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 370.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.08M. Insiders hold about 8.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.73% stake in the company. Shares short for AMH as of 1756425600 were 8084392 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1753920000 on 10044773. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8084392 and a Short% of Float of 3.1199999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.05 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03357314The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $475.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $484.27M to a low estimate of $467M. As of the current estimate, American Homes 4 Rent’s year-ago sales were $445.06MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $461.2M. There is a high estimate of $471.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450.73M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.91B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.