Balance Sheet Breakdown: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $33.36 in the prior trading day, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) closed at $33.28, down -0.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.49 million shares were traded. AMH stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when HART MATTHEW J sold 23,270 shares for $34.45 per share. The transaction valued at 801,549 led to the insider holds 61,002 shares of the business.

MATTHEW J. HART bought 23,270 shares of AMH for $801,547 on Sep 09 ’25. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Willoughby Jay, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,459 shares for $34.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,971 and bolstered with 28,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMH now has a Market Capitalization of 14053722112 and an Enterprise Value of 17875757056. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.412.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMH is 0.77, which has changed by -0.16423905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMH has reached a high of $40.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.92%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3030940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 370.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.08M. Insiders hold about 8.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.73% stake in the company. Shares short for AMH as of 1756425600 were 8084392 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1753920000 on 10044773. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8084392 and a Short% of Float of 3.1199999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.05 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03357314The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $475.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $484.27M to a low estimate of $467M. As of the current estimate, American Homes 4 Rent’s year-ago sales were $445.06MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $461.2M. There is a high estimate of $471.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450.73M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.91B.