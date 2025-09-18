Balance Sheet Breakdown: Antero Resources Corp (AR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

After finishing at $32.83 in the prior trading day, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) closed at $32.26, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.37 million shares were traded. AR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

On August 18, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Schultz Yvette K sold 25,200 shares for $39.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,472 led to the insider holds 306,819 shares of the business.

Yvette Schultz bought 25,200 shares of AR for $1,004,345 on May 16 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Keenan W Howard JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,061,987 shares for $40.82 each. As a result, the insider received 43,351,919 and left with 38,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AR now has a Market Capitalization of 9966113792. As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AR is 0.57, which has changed by 0.18385327 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $44.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4478070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 309.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 287.16M. Insiders hold about 7.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.63% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of 1756425600 were 14281331 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1753920000 on 14876738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14281331 and a Short% of Float of 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Antero Resources Corp (AR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $5.82 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Antero Resources Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.73B and the low estimate is $5.74B.

