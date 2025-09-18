Balance Sheet Breakdown: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Earnings

After finishing at $26.51 in the prior trading day, Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed at $26.07, down -1.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 2.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On January 30, 2025, Truist Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $25.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Sell on August 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Ceesay Abraham sold 2,354 shares for $27.19 per share. The transaction valued at 64,005 led to the insider holds 9,039 shares of the business.

Ceesay Abraham bought 2,354 shares of PCRX for $64,005 on Sep 04 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, BIGAL MARCELO, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,912 shares for $23.67 each. As a result, the insider received 116,267 and left with 11,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1171395968 and an Enterprise Value of 1356935040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.922 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.565.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCRX is 0.41, which has changed by 0.7746767 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $27.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.21%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 652.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 631720 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.73M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.93% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of 1756425600 were 6608026 with a Short Ratio of 10.12, compared to 1753920000 on 5694160. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6608026 and a Short% of Float of 21.090001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $2.82.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $182.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.3M to a low estimate of $179.13M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $168.57MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.93M. There is a high estimate of $209.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.13M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $731.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $700.97MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $812.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829.6M and the low estimate is $785.2M.

